ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, January 11, 2021

Epidemiologist discusses omicron’s severity and when it might peak; Why voting rights groups boycotted Biden’s visit; Australia’s aboriginal community finds hope from BLM

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live