ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Climate change blamed for record-breaking heat across U.S., Western Europe; GoFundMe used to pay for gender reaffirming surgery; parents voice security concern at Uvalde school board meeting.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live