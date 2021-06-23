ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

More
Trevor Project CEO on Carl Nassib: ‘Representation really does matter’; Britney Spears to appear in court over her conservatorship; Singer Ciara: ‘Self-care is the best care’
12:42 | 06/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:42","description":"Trevor Project CEO on Carl Nassib: ‘Representation really does matter’; Britney Spears to appear in court over her conservatorship; Singer Ciara: ‘Self-care is the best care’","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78432986","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 22, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-tuesday-june-22-2021-78432986"}