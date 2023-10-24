ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Negotiators work to free hostages before Israeli ground invasion; Mark Meadows granted immunity to testify against former President Donald Trump; Another Republican pulls out of speaker race.

October 24, 2023

