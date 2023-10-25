ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, October 25, 2023

Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson becomes speaker of the House; families flee war at Lebanon border with Israel; former NYPD lieutenant on problems with policing.

October 25, 2023

