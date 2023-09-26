ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Judge rules former President Trump committed systemic fraud; Linsey Davis talks to former vice president Mike Pence about his presidential run ahead of debate; Matt Gutman opens up about panic attacks

September 26, 2023

