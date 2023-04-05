ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Apr 5, 2023

Former Vice President Mike Pence may soon testify in pending investigation; Taiwan president meets with the U.S. for first time since 1979; tech executive stabbed to death in San Francisco.

April 5, 2023

