ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Aug 16, 2023

Rising death toll in Maui and major devastation caused by wildfires; kidney from a genetically modified pig successfully transplanted to a human; Keke Palmer pairs with Usher for "Boyfriend" single.

August 16, 2023

