ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Dec 21, 2022

Ukrainian president addresses Congress as war with Russia rages on; 40 states under alerts for winter weather disrupting travel; 14-year-old crochet prodigy talks giving back one stitch at a time.

December 21, 2022

