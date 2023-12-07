ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Dec 6, 2023

At least three dead in shooting on University of Nevada Las Vegas campus; Family of servicemember pushes for answers after her death; Four candidates take the stage in latest GOP primary debate.

December 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live