ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Feb 14, 2024

At least one dead and 21 injured in shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade; loved ones of Hamas hostages grow frustrated; vocalist and songwriter Brittany Howard talks about second solo album.

February 14, 2024

