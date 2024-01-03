ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Jan 3, 2024

First round of court filings in Jeffrey Epstein case released; previewing upcoming Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary; woman's political campaign inspired by attempt to get a midterm abortion.

January 3, 2024

