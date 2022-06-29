ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Jul 13, 2022

Dozens of people unaccounted for in Virginia flooding; Worst inflation rate in 40 years crushing average Americans; Linsey Davis asks expert if gun legislation would have prevented mass shootings.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live