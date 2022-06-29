ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Jul 6, 2022

Woman who found toddler orphaned by parade shooting talks about horrific scene; Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify before Jan. 6 committee; Thousands lose homes after tax error.

