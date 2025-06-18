ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Jun 18, 2025

President Trump weighs taking action against Iran; Karen Read found not guilty of second-degree murder in police officer boyfriend's death; major SCOTUS ruling on transgender care for minors.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live