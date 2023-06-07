ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Jun 7, 2023

Canadian wildfires create smoky, toxic haze for millions of Americans; Native Hawaiians forced to leave home state due to high cost of living; Comedian Tom Papa talks about how being human is funny.

June 7, 2023

