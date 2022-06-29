ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Sep 21, 2022

New York AG files lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his children for fraud; Vladimir Putin orders partial draft in Russia; Linsey Davis runs with Beto O’Rourke ahead of election.

