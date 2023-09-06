ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Sep 6, 2023

New video shows how convicted murderer escaped Pennsylvania prison; Montana brothers talk legal win on climate change; Christian pop artist Lauren Daigle discusses singing to create safe spaces.

September 6, 2023

