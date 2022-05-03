ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Republicans block Democrats from making abortion rights federal law; Surprise settlement for victims' families and survivors of Surfside collapse; Drought exacerbates hunger crisis in Eastern Africa.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live