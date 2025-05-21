ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A tense confrontation between President Donald Trump and the South African president; U.S. accepts Qatar's gift of a $400 million luxury plane; two women accused of helping jail escapees.

May 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live