ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

More
‘Wishes’ author: ‘Plant a seed of kindness’ in every reader’s heart; Costly ransomware attacks hits businesses, cities; Gun control stalemate on Capitol Hill
49:09 | 05/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"49:09","description":"‘Wishes’ author: ‘Plant a seed of kindness’ in every reader’s heart; Costly ransomware attacks hits businesses, cities; Gun control stalemate on Capitol Hill","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77931090","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 26, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-26-2021-77931090"}