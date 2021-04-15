ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

More
Breaking down defense witness testimony; By The Numbers: American involvement in Afghanistan; Vaccine Watch: How far away are COVID-19 booster shots?
3:00 | 04/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Breaking down defense witness testimony; By The Numbers: American involvement in Afghanistan; Vaccine Watch: How far away are COVID-19 booster shots?","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77081916","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 14, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-april-14-2021-77081916"}