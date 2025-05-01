ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

United States and Ukraine sign long-awaited mineral deal; Steve Osunsami reports from Oklahoma on efforts to establish a public, religious charter school; Wyatt Russell talks Marvel’s "Thunderbolts*."

May 1, 2025

