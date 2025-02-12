ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025

President Donald Trump speaks to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine; a look at immigration enforcement along the southern border; Mikey Madison and Colman Domingo discuss their Oscar nominations.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live