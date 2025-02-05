ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025

White House struggles to clarify Trump's message that the U.S. will 'take over' war-torn Gaza; warning about new AI tool 'Deepseek'; group focuses on uplifting next generation of Black male teachers.

February 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live