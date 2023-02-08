ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday February 8, 2023

Race to find survivors in rubble of Turkey and Syria earthquakes that killed more than 12,000; Afghan refugee families fight for work in America; Lebron James becomes NBA all-time scoring leader.

February 8, 2023

