ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Hughes wildfire growing in Los Angeles area; released Jan. 6 rioters discuss pardons; Roy Wood Jr. on new standup special.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live