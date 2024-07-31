ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Donald Trump makes an appearance at the NABJ Convention in Chicago, Venezuelan opposition leader disputes election outcome and Ukraine's desperate need for soldiers.

July 31, 2024

