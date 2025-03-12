ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

: SpaceX scrubs Starliner mission launch; European Union and Canada announce retaliatory tariffs in trade war with U.S.; inside Kenya as farmers try to protect elephants from growing human conflict.

March 12, 2025

