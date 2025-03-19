ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

The Department of Defense sparked outrage by briefly removing a Jackie Robinson webpage; President Donald Trump's administration was grilled about deportations to El Salvador; meet the women of rodeo.

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live