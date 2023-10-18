ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

President Biden's unprecedented wartime visit to Israel; Alex Perez embeds with official Safety and Security Organization of the Jewish Community; still no House speaker.

October 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live