ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

75,000 health care workers walk off the job; author Michael Lewis on following former crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Friend; Karen Pence talks to Linsey Davis about role of faith in marriage to Mike Pence.

October 4, 2023

