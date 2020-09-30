ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

More
Black Americans create safe havens from racism; Airlines face looming disaster; By the Numbers: Pandemic drinking
56:51 | 09/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"56:51","description":"Black Americans create safe havens from racism; Airlines face looming disaster; By the Numbers: Pandemic drinking","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73355050","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 30, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-september-30-2020-73355050"}