ABC News Live: Quake death toll rises in Turkey, Syria as crews search for survivors

Plus, Southwest Airlines COO Andrew Watterson testifies before the Senate on the delays and cancellations over the holidays and an inside look at the female pilots to fly over the Super Bowl.

February 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live