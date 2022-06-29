ABC News Live: Record heat fuels wildfires in Texas

Plus, new details on the good Samaritan who used his own weapon to take out the gunman in an Indiana mall shooting, and Tehran may help Russia on the battlefield by providing drones.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live