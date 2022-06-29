ABC News Live: Republicans flip key house seat as Democrats lock in Senate control

Plus, a suspect is in custody after a shooting at the University of Virginia left three people dead and ABC News’ David Muir sits down for an exclusive interview with former Vice President Mike Pence.

