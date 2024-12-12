ABC News Live Rundown: Thursday, December 12, 2024
Stay up to date on the developing stories making headlines.
December 12, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
State of emergency declared for snowstorms in western New York3 hours ago
Missing American believed to be found in Syria3 hours ago
Prosecutors present evidence to grand jury for an indictment against Luigi Mangione3 hours ago
How Syrian rebels took down Bashar al-Assad3 hours ago
Missing American found alive wandering barefoot in Syria3 hours ago
US believes circulating video could show missing American, officials sayDec 12, 2024
Probe finds no evidence feds were involved in inciting Jan. 6 attackDec 12, 2024
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexually assaulting 3 men in new lawsuitsDec 12, 2024
Trump invites Xi to inauguration: SpokespersonDec 12, 2024
NJ mayor calls John Kirby's drone comments 'ridiculous'Dec 12, 2024
No evidence that drones 'pose a national security' threat: White HouseDec 12, 2024
Biden commutes sentences for 1,500, pardons 39Dec 12, 2024
Justice Department, Louisville have deal after probe prompted by Breonna Taylor deathDec 12, 2024
What a Trump presidency means for the Middle EastDec 12, 2024
Drone mystery deepens: What we knowDec 12, 2024
Wray's FBI resignation is 'the right decision': Former agentDec 12, 2024
Syrian families search for their missing; American found near DamascusDec 12, 2024
Freed Israeli hostage waits for husband's releaseDec 12, 2024
Trump named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year': ‘This is an honor’Dec 12, 2024
A look at Trump's impact on the stock market as he rings NYSE opening bellDec 12, 2024
GOP senator has ‘no real concerns’ about Trump’s cabinet picksDec 12, 2024
'Love Is Blind' contestants are employees, labor board rulesDec 12, 2024
Police build case against suspected shooter of UnitedHealthcare CEODec 12, 2024
Growing alarm over mystery drone sightings over East CoastDec 12, 2024
Father of three who allegedly faked his own death appears in courtDec 12, 2024
Dolphins player warns potential thieves after robberies at pro athletes' homesDec 12, 2024
How to score biggest holiday discounts by shopping at value chainsDec 12, 2024
Arctic blast sweeps eastern USDec 12, 2024
Bill Belichick announced as UNC football coachDec 12, 2024
New rule sets $5 cap for bank overdraft feesDec 12, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022