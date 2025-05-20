ABC News Live Rundown: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Stay up to date on the developing stories making headlines.
May 20, 2025
Trump unveils 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan that could cost billionsMay 20, 2025
Biden last had a prostate cancer blood test in 2014, spokesperson says3 hours ago
4 escaped New Orleans inmates captured, 6 remain at large3 hours ago
Former assistant testifies he stocked Combs' hotel rooms with 'freak off' suppliesMay 20, 2025
Cassie Ventura's mother testifies about disturbing 2011 email from daughterMay 20, 2025
Rubio, Van Hollen spar in contentious exchange over deportationsMay 20, 2025
What to know about the GENIUS Act, a crypto regulation billMay 20, 2025
Trump urges Republicans to pass his mega spending bill, calls out 'grandstanders'May 20, 2025
New Orleans jail employee arrested, accused of helping mass escape of inmatesMay 20, 2025
Trump attends GOP meeting to push his agenda billMay 20, 2025
Digital forensics expert takes stand in Karen Read murder retrialMay 20, 2025
Biden's cancer diagnosis puts his legacy in the spotlightMay 20, 2025
Limited aid to Gaza isn’t enough, doctors sayMay 20, 2025
Trump bill doesn’t cut Medicaid: Sen. CruzMay 20, 2025
Nations meet at UN to discuss regulating ‘killer robots’May 20, 2025
Gen Z pivots to blue-collar work as AI impacts job marketMay 20, 2025
Reported tornadoes tear through the heartlandMay 20, 2025
Trump speaks to Putin about ending the war in UkraineMay 20, 2025
SCOTUS allows White House to end protections for 350,000 Venezuelans in USMay 20, 2025
New details into crash of Mexican Navy sailboat into Brooklyn BridgeMay 20, 2025
Newark Airport briefly experiences new air traffic control outageMay 20, 2025
Mortgage rates rise above 7%May 20, 2025
Fisherman uses drone to help rescue swimmer in FloridaMay 20, 2025
Southwest Airlines makes rule change following string of firesMay 20, 2025
Costco rolls out buy now, pay later optionMay 20, 2025
Questions surround Biden cancer diagnosisMay 20, 2025
Rep. LaMonica McIver charged by DOJ over incident with ICE agentsMay 20, 2025
‘Take It Down Act’ combatting deepfakes and 'revenge' porn signed into lawMay 20, 2025
Extremist suspected in deadly Palm Springs fertility clinic bombingMay 19, 2025
American Airlines plane aborts takeoff at New York's LaGuardia Airport to avoid planeMay 19, 2025
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022