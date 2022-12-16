ABC News Live: Russia launches major missile attacks on Ukraine

Plus, the American student studying abroad that was presumed missing has been found in Spain, and Elon Musk suspends Twitter accounts of multiple journalists for allegedly violating rules.

December 16, 2022

