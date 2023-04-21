ABC News Live: SCOTUS abortion pill decision expected to be released by midnight

Plus, all charges against Alec Baldwin in connection with the "Rust" deadly shooting have been dropped, and a conversation with “Little Miss Flint” Mari Copeny about her fight for clean water.

April 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live