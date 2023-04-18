ABC News Live: Senate Republicans release report on COVID-19 origin theory

Plus, Southwest has resumed operations after a pause for technology issues, and the jury has been seated in the $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems.

April 18, 2023

