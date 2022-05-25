ABC News Live: Shooting in Philadelphia leaves 3 dead, 11 wounded

Plus, a bipartisan group of Senators is working on a package of gun control measures, Vladimir Putin says he will expand his list of targets in Ukraine if the U.S. sends longer-range weapons.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live