ABC News Live: Shooting at senior living building in Maryland leaves at least 2 dead

Plus, some Texas clinics resume abortion service after a federal judge blocks the state&rsquo;s six-week abortion ban and Pfizer requests emergency use authorization from the FDA for vaccines for kids

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live