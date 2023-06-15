ABC News Live: Storms threaten to bring more damage to the US South

Plus, a new toxic smoke warning is in effect across the Midwest, and the latest on the 2024 presidential race as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez launches his campaign.

June 15, 2023

