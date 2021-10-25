ABC News Live: Supreme Court allows challenge to Texas abortion law

Plus, Sen. Bob Dole has his funeral at Washington National Cathedral, and ABC News' Michael Strahan is gearing up for his launch into space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live