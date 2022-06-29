ABC News Live: Suspect in Buffalo supermarket shooting pleads guilty to 25 charges

Plus, millions of Americans are heading home from the holidays and facing delays and cancellations at airports, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the death of an American tourist in Mexico.

