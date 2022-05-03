ABC News Live: Suspect posted on social media 30 minutes before Buffalo shooting

Plus, former police officer Thomas Lane pleads guilty to second degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s murder, and Russia takes control of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live