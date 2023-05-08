ABC News Live: Texas mall shooting being investigated as domestic terror attack

Plus, the latest on E. Jean Carroll’s civil trial against former President Donald Trump, and nurses talk about stigmas around mental health in their industry.

May 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live