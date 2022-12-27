ABC News Live: Thousands of flights canceled over holiday weekend

Plus, the death toll rises following a brutal winter storm that left cities buried under several feet of snow, and the latest on the growing immigration crisis at the border.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live