ABC News Live: Thousands urged to evacuate after fire at Indiana recycling plant

Plus, President Joe Biden meets with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the first time since the leak of apparent classified documents, and the latest on the deadly violence in Israel.

April 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live